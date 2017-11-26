From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We're very happy to announce our newest project...NOMADIC NOVELLAS...
The guidelines are pretty straight-forward, we’re looking for stories of novella length. We’re mostly interested in science fiction, but we will consider fantasy. Other than that, the theme is basically up to you. All novellas will be released in both print and e-book format.
Length: The SFWA defines a novella as being a story between 17,500 words and 40,000 words, and that definition works for us. If your story falls between those lengths, then you can submit it here. If not, please look at our other guidelines.
Payment: We will pay $50 in advance plus 5 contributors’ copies. In addition, the author shall receive 25% of all profits made from the book…paid quarterly.
Where to send your gems: All submission should be sent to editor (at) nomadicdeliriumpress (dot) com. We think you can figure out the real address. Your subject line should read “Novella Submission.”
Other important info: All submissions should be sent as .doc, .docx, or .rtf files. We will respond within two months. All submissions must be original works. We will not publish works based in other people’s universes…of course, a universe of your own creation is just fine. We will not consider reprints.
Any questions should be directed to the submission address above.
