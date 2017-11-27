From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
It's Cyber Monday, which means it's the last chance to save!
Go to our store at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/shop and use coupon code "blackfriday" at checkout to save 25%.
If you like PDF titles, then go to DriveThruFiction at http://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press?term=Nomadic&test_epoch=0 and save on our fiction titles...
or go to DriveThruRPG at http://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press?filters=0_0_0_0_0_44243 and save on our RPG titles.
Monday, November 27, 2017
Last Chance!
Posted by J Erwine at 10:50 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment