From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Starting Black Friday, and running through Cyber Monday, we are running a Black Friday special. You can get any of our titles (print or e-book) for 25% off. That's 25% off your entire cart. Simply go to http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/shop and start shopping now.
As a word of warning, our Commerce program was recently "updated," so it's not working properly. If you get a message saying your order was canceled, it hasn't been...you will still get your product. If you order an e-book copy, and you don't receive it, please e-mail editor (at) nomadicderliumpress (dot) com, and we will e-mail it to you.
Friday, November 24, 2017
Black Friday Sale
Posted by J Erwine at 9:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment