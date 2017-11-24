Black Friday sale at DriveThru stores

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Starting today, (Black Friday), and running through Cyber Monday, DriveThruRPG and DriveThruFiction are running a 17% off sale on all of their PDF versions of our titles.
Go to http://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press?term=nomadic+&filters=0_0_0_0_0_44243&test_epoch=0 and http://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse.php?keywords=Nomadic+Delirium+Press&filters=0_0_0_0_0_45561&x=0&y=0&author=&artist=&pfrom=&pto= and start downloading your books today.
