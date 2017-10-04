Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Order The Martian Wave: 2017 early
We're a little over a week away from the release of the 2017 issue of The Martian Wave, but you can download the e-book today for just $2.99 and you can read it before anyone else!
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-martian-wave-2017/
The Martian Wave: 2017 brings you stories and poems that look at humanity’s exploration and colonization of space, with a special emphasis on our solar system.
You’ll find fiction from Mike Adamson, Melanie Rees, Andrew Muff, Matthew Spence, Lisa Timpf, Tristan Fernie, Russell Hemmell, Alan Ira Gordon, Stephen S. Power, Eddie D. Moore, and Angus Cervantes. You’ll also find poetry from Lee Clark Zumpe, John Grey, WC Roberts, Lisa Timpf, David Kopaska-Merkel, Samson Stormcrow Hayes, and William Shaw.
Some of what you read will leave you optimistic about our futures, while other stories and poems may leave you doubting our future, but no matter what, The Martian Wave: 2017 will leave you convinced that our future lies out among the stars.
