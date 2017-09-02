For the last month or so, I've been doing research in my few spare moments for a new Divided States of America story. A few days ago, an idea came to me for a different Divided States story...so, of course I wrote 1500 words on the new idea today, and I haven't even touched the original idea.
No wonder writers have so many mental issues...this is a field that really can drive you crazy!
Saturday, September 02, 2017
Writing is crazy
