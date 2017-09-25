From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
A new story in The Divided States of America...
Reed makes deliveries between the Great Lakes Conglomerate and the Wastelands on a regular basis, but this delivery is more dangerous, and much more important than any previous delivery. Reed is willing to risk his life to make a difference in a divided world, but is the risk worth it? He certainly thinks so…
Monday, September 25, 2017
Delivery
