From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Where Do You Go From Here by Ian Brazee-Cannon is a new story set in the Divided States of America...
After losing her beloved Leslie, Debra Mucklow has moved to the Independent City of St. Louis in the hopes of starting again, but her diplomatic duties for the Rocky Mountain States of America aren’t quite what she was looking for.
Then a simple guard duty mission offers her a chance to change her life…or maybe lose her life.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/where-do-you-go-from-here/
Friday, August 18, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment