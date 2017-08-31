The September issue of The Fifth Di... is here!

The September 2017 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you the story of a man caught in an experiment gone wrong…waking up to a different reality every day, and not sure if he will ever be able to get home. You can also read the story of a human that meets the Scorpii god, but there’s something familiar about this god. Also, a woman who knows the way of magic is attacked on a train by a power that only she can see…or is there someone else. And finally, an old man has isolated himself and is ready to die, but the past won’t let him be alone anymore.
This issue features the fiction of Fredrick Obermeyer, Eamonn Murphy, Keith P. Graham, and Mike Murphy.
Order from us at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-september-2017/
Order from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0757YX4XM
Thursday, August 31, 2017
