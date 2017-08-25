Friday, August 25, 2017
The Divided States of America Bundle #2
This bundle brings you the second set of four stories from The Divided States of America for just $3.
You get “What Lies in the Wastelands” by Ian Brazee-Cannon, “Calivada Dreaming” by Debby Feo, “Can’t Go Home Again” by Ian Brazee-Cannon, and “Where Do You Go From Here” by Ian Brazee-Cannon.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-divided-states-of-america-bundle-2/
Posted by J Erwine at 12:17 PM
