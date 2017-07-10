Monday, July 10, 2017
The Ecotastrophe II pre-sale has begun
Ecotastrophe II will officially be released on July 27th, but you can pre-order your copies now. If you’d like a print copy, please go to http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/ecotastrophe-ii/ The book will list for $10, but it’s selling for $8 until the release date.
To pre-order an e-book copy, please go to https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/735461
Pre-orders will also soon be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other retailers.
More than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate change.
Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves.
Ecotastrophe II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson.
