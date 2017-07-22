Saturday, July 22, 2017

Read Ecotastrophe II early

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Ecotastrophe II is coming! The official release date is July 27th, but you can download a copy of the book today at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/ecotastrophe-ii/
More than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate change.
Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves.
Ecotastrophe II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson.
