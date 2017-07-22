Read Ecotastrophe II early

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Ecotastrophe II is coming! The official release date is July 27th, but you can download a copy of the book today at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/ecotastrophe-ii/
than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology
titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate
change.
Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves.
Ecotastrophe
II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie
Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson.
