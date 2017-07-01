Nomadic Delirium sale at Smashwords

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
For the month of July you can save 25%, or even 50% off of many of our titles at Smashwords. Simply go to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium and click on the titles you're interested in.
At the moment, the sale prices are not showing up on their main menus, but hopefully they will soon. So, unfortunately, you do have to click on the titles that you might be interested in to find out what the sale prices are...but it's a great opportunity to stock up on our e-titles!!!
