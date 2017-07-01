July sale at Smashwords

For the entire month of July, you can pick up any of my collections that I have listed at Smashwords for 50% off. In addition, I've made several of my 99 cent stories available for free, so that those of you who are not familiar with my work can get a taste of it.
Go to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine and pick the titles you want. At this time, they aren't listing the sale prices on the main menus, but hopefully this will change as the sale ramps up. This is a great chance to pick up some of my e-stories and e-books. Some of the collections are only 99 cents!!!
Saturday, July 01, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment