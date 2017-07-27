Ecotastrophe II is here!

Ecotastrophe II has arrived!
More than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate change. Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves.
Ecotastrophe II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson.
Read Samples: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/ecotastropheiipreview.htm
Order from us: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/ecotastrophe-ii/
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/735461
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073V6S5R2
Order from Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ecotastrophe-ii-j-alan-erwine/1126731861?ean=2940154450215
