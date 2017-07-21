Christmas in July has arrived at DriveThruRPG and DriveThruFiction. You can save 25% off of many of our titles by visiting http://drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press?filters=0_0_0_0_0_31815 and http://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press. You can get RPGs, zines, novels, short story collections, novels and even short stories. Order now!
Friday, July 21, 2017
Christmas in July
Posted by J Erwine at 12:16 PM
