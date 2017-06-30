From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The July issue of Spaceports & Spidersilk is now available... http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/spaceports-spidersilk-july-2017/
Spaceports & Spidersilk features some of the best science fiction and fantasy fiction and poetry for kids of all ages. The July 2017 issue will take you to places you might never have imagined. It will appeal to your inner child, and hopefully take you back to the places you loved as a child…and if you’re still a child, it will open your imagination to all kinds of new worlds.
