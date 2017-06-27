No more politics as usual

I've already started seeing memes saying that anyone who votes third party has to vote democrat in the next presidential election to make sure that Trump doesn't get a second term. My response to this (as a third party voter) is screw you. This is America, and we're allowed to vote for who we want. Besides, voting for a democrat really isn't much better than voting for a republican. Yes, I tend to be more liberal than conservative, but neither party really represents me...and if each of you is honest, you'll find that neither party really represents you either.
Many argue that republican politicians can't be trusted because they're in the pocket of big business. Well, I have some bad news for you, so are the democrats. The republicans might be in the front pocket of big business, and the democrats might be in the back pocket, but believe me, the democrats want to be in that front pocket, and they will sacrifice their voters to get their.
The ultimate goal of the majority of career politicians is to get power and to get rich. They're not going to get rich by doing what "We the People" want, but they will get rich by doing what big business wants. I don't care if you're talking about the Bushes, the Clintons, Trump, Obama, or anyone else that has seen power during my lifetime, they're in it for themselves. The republicans may show it more outwardly, but believe me, the democrats want their share of the money too. Why do you think that almost every politician that makes it to Washington walks out of Washington with a lot more money than they should have based on their salaries? Trust me, the answer isn't that they did what was best for the American people.
Continuing to vote these clowns into office is taking more and more away from "We the People." Remember, these people are supposed to represent us. They're not our leaders, as Trump might think, but rather our representatives...and yet they continue to do what is not in our best interests.
The first thing we have to do is give third parties a fighting chance. The laws as they're made up now are created and enforced by the democrats and the republicans, so they make it virtually impossible for third parties to really have a chance.
The second thing we have to do is make congress pass term limits for all members of the house and senate, and make those limits retroactive. We need to get rid of the old guard. No more Mcconell, no more Pelosi, get rid of all of them. They're a plague upon our society and are so far out of touch with the American people that they can never represent the American people.
The third thing we have to do is stop listening to the media. All of the networks are biased and they preach those biases as if they were handed down by some deity. Let' go back to network neutrality, the way it used to be.
The fourth thing we have to do is stop attacking one another. This is what THEY want. I'm constantly seeing so much liberal and conservative bashing, but the truth is, who among us really represents what these people are attacking. If you want to comment about the idiocy of Trump or Pelosi, then by all means go for it, but you can't say that just because someone is a conservative they don't care about people, or just because someone is a liberal, they don't care about protecting America. Individuals are not sound bites, and we need to stop acting like they are.
Go behave yourselves and vote all of the morons, liberal and conservative, out of Washington and let us start anew.
END OF RANT.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
