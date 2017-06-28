From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We would love to start a new magazine...meaning we have a great idea, but we need help. So, if you'd like to see us come up with something new, please consider becoming a patron at https://www.patreon.com/nomadicdeliriumpress. If that would be too much of an investment, please consider purchasing one of our titles from our store. We have all kinds of science fiction and fantasy...http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/shop
New magazine
