Would you like a free copy of the audio book version of my short story "It's In the Water?"
I'm looking for people that would be interested in reviewing the
audio book version of my short story "It's In the Water." If you have 40
minutes of spare time, reply here and I'll DM or e-mail you instructions
on what you need to do. But please do hurry, as I only have a few codes
for free downloads!
https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Its-in-the-Water-Audiobook/B0714L2326
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Free audio book
Posted by J Erwine at 7:40 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment