Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Free audio book

Would you like a free copy of the audio book version of my short story "It's In the Water?"
I'm looking for people that would be interested in reviewing the audio book version of my short story "It's In the Water." If you have 40 minutes of spare time, reply here and I'll DM or e-mail you instructions on what you need to do. But please do hurry, as I only have a few codes for free downloads!
https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Its-in-the-Water-Audiobook/B0714L2326
Posted by J Erwine at 7:40 PM

