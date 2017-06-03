From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
3 of a Perfekt Pear by Daniel C. Smith
3 of a Perfekt Pear brings you three stories from the mind of Daniel Smith. Take two trips into space and a trip into the mind. These stories will have you questioning what reality is, and also what our future holds for us. In the end, you’ll be asking yourself, should we embrace the future, or run from it. No matter what, you’ll know that the future will be 3 of a Perfekt Pear…
Wednesday, June 07, 2017
3 of a Perfekt Pear
