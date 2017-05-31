Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The June issue of The Fifth Di... is here!

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
A soul collector is murdered and taken into the “city” his father designed for the dead, now he must plot to escape and get revenge on his murderer in Dale Carother’s “Haunting the Painted City.” A magical mirror allows an unexpected glimpse into the past in Matthew Spence’s “The Mirror.” In the future, corporations still control elections, but what about when politicians decide to fight back is what awaits you in Eamonn Murphy’s “Campaign Trail.” Finally, one man is sent to the great void between galaxies and forced to face his own loneliness in Robert N. Stephenson’s “The Black Canvas.”
http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm


