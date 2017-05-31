The June issue of The Fifth Di... is here!

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
A soul collector is murdered and taken into the “city” his father
designed for the dead, now he must plot to escape and get revenge on his
murderer in Dale Carother’s “Haunting the Painted City.” A magical
mirror allows an unexpected glimpse into the past in Matthew Spence’s
“The Mirror.” In the future, corporations still control elections, but
what about when politicians decide to fight back is what awaits you in
Eamonn Murphy’s “Campaign Trail.” Finally, one man is sent to the great
void between galaxies and forced to face his own loneliness in Robert N.
Stephenson’s “The Black Canvas.”
http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
