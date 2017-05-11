The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica: Sector 45 (Alexan Space)

The exploration of “Deep Space” continues.
Welcome to Sector
Forty-Five, the home system of the Alexans. Here you’ll find their
homeworld, and many of the worlds they’ve colonized. You’ll also find
worlds that have been conquered by the Khruntha, and worlds that even
the Alexans and the Khruntha won’t get close to.
The Alexans want to be a peaceful species, but some of these systems show that they are clearly preparing for war.
Thursday, May 11, 2017
