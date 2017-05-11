Thursday, May 11, 2017

The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica: Sector 45 (Alexan Space)

The exploration of “Deep Space” continues.
Welcome to Sector Forty-Five, the home system of the Alexans. Here you’ll find their homeworld, and many of the worlds they’ve colonized. You’ll also find worlds that have been conquered by the Khruntha, and worlds that even the Alexans and the Khruntha won’t get close to.
The Alexans want to be a peaceful species, but some of these systems show that they are clearly preparing for war.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-ephemeris-encyclopedia-galactica-sector-45-alexan-space/
