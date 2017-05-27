A couple of weeks ago, I received an e-mail accusing me of publishing liberal propaganda with the project I'm editing...The Divided States of America.
First of all, if I want to publish liberal propaganda, that's my right as a citizen of the United States. You know, we have these things called freedom, and one of those freedoms allows me to write or publish whatever I want to.
Second of all, The Divided States of America is not liberal propaganda. It was pretty obvious to me that this guy had not actually read the guidelines or read about the nation-states I created for this project. The guidelines clearly state that I'm not looking for a specific political viewpoint, but rather looking for a good story. The nation-states are not all liberal, there are plenty of conservative nation-states. The guy also accused me of being a Trump-hater who created this project because I was unhappy with Trump winning the election. Now, while I may consider Trump the worst thing that has ever happened to this country, this project was actually created before the election, because I thought we were screwed no matter who won...and furthermore, the background for the DSA states that the problems might have started before the 2016 elections, which is how I really feel. Anyone that reads this blog on a regular basis knows that I think the two-party system is the worst thing happening in America and I have been arguing this point for a couple of decades now.
So, this guy is entitled to his opinion, even if it's wrong, but before you accuse me of something...perhaps you should get the facts before you do...but unfortunately that no longer seems to be the way for most conservatives...or even most liberals anymore. What a sad state we live in...might even say what a sad divided state we live in...
I will openly admit my stories have strong liberal ideas in them and I won't apologize for that at all. Not sure if I would call it propaganda though. If the reader does not like my views, then I would recommend he not read my writings, as I am going to put my beliefs into my writings. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn was considered liberal propaganda when it came out because it depicted a black man as a strong, heroic, main character, as if he were human or something. I would not be at all upset to have something I wrote put in the same category.
Of course I do feel I should add that in general, reality seems to have a liberal bias.
