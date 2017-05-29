Monday, May 29, 2017

Order the print edition of The Fifth Di... early

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The new issue of The Fifth Di... won't be released for a few more days, but the print issue is now available for order at https://www.createspace.com/7202635, so go ahead and pick up your copy.
A soul collector is murdered and taken into the "city" his father designed for the dead, now he must plot to escape and get revenge on his murderer in Dale Carother's "Haunting the Painted City." A magical mirror allows an unexpected glimpse into the past in Matthew Spence's "The Mirror." In the future, corporations still control elections, but what about when politicians decide to fight back is what awaits you in Eamonn Murphy's "Campaign Trail." Finally, one man is sent to the great void between galaxies and forced to face his own loneliness in Robert N. Stephenson's "The Black Canvas."

