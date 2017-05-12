Ecotastrophe II is still looking for submissions

There are only a few spots left!
In 2006, Sam’s Dot Publishing released an anthology about the effects of global climate change on humanity called Ecotastrophe.
Now that it’s been more than ten years since the release, and global
climate change still seems a possible threat to humanity, Nomadic
Delirium Press has decided to release Ecotastrophe II. Like the original collection, this one will be edited by J Alan Erwine.
What we’re looking for: We
want science fiction stories between 3,000 and 10,000 words that look
at the effects of global climate change (preferably the extreme effects)
on humanity and the other creatures of Earth. We’re not looking for
stories about the change, but rather the effects of the change.
Although we’d love to have a lot of stories that look at the hard
science of climate change, we also want stories that look at the soft
sciences. It’s important that the stories focus on the people, rather
than the science, but we still want the science to be plausible.
What we’re paying: We
will pay $10 for first rights to any story. We will also pay two
contributor copies. If possible, we will increase this payment…but we
can’t guarantee that.
Poetry Submissions: We've
decided that we will be accepting four, and only four, poems for this
collection. They must meet the same criteria as story submissions, and
we will pay $5 per poem for first rights, plus one contributor's copy.
Please keep in mind that we will only accept one poem per poet.
Where to send your little gems:
All submissions should be sent to editor (at) nomadicdeliriumpress
(dot) com. Your subject should be “Ecotastrophe Submission”.
Response times: We will respond to all submissions within two months.
Other questions: If you have any other questions, please send them to the submission address.
