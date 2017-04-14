Friday, April 14, 2017

What Lies in the Wastelands

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The newest title in The Divided States of America series is "What Lies In the Wastelands" by Ian Brazee-Cannon.
An exploration group from the Rocky Mountain States of America comes to the Wastelands to learn what they can, but when they’re captured by natives, they begin to wonder if their advanced technology can save them.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/what-lies-in-the-wastelands/
