From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The newest title in The Divided States of America series is "What Lies In the Wastelands" by Ian Brazee-Cannon.
An
exploration group from the Rocky Mountain States of America comes to
the Wastelands to learn what they can, but when they’re captured by
natives, they begin to wonder if their advanced technology can save
them.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/what-lies-in-the-wastelands/
Friday, April 14, 2017
