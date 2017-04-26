For the next two weeks, you can pick up e-titles from my store and save 50% off of your entire order. Simply go to http://www.jalanerwine.com/blog/shop and start ordering titles. When you're done, use the code "sale" at checkout to get your savings.
This includes stories, magazines, novels, anthologies, collections, and more. Basically, it includes almost everything that I've written or edited over the many years of my career.
So, order today, and be sure to tell all of your friends...
Two week sale
