It's In the Water for free

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We're offering five free e-copies of J Alan Erwine's "Divided States
of America" story, "It's in the Water." The first five people to go to http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/its-in-the-water/ and use coupon code "dsa" at checkout get the e-story for free.
So, what are you waiting for...they'll go quick!
Richard
hated being a corporate drone, but what else was there to be in
Corprotopia? After losing his girlfriend to the government, Richard
struggled with just surviving, but when he learns a deep secret, a
secret of resistance, he suddenly finds a reason for his life…or does
he?
Friday, April 28, 2017
