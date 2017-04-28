Friday, April 28, 2017

It's In the Water for free

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We're offering five free e-copies of J Alan Erwine's "Divided States of America" story, "It's in the Water." The first five people to go to http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/its-in-the-water/ and use coupon code "dsa" at checkout get the e-story for free.
So, what are you waiting for...they'll go quick!
Richard hated being a corporate drone, but what else was there to be in Corprotopia? After losing his girlfriend to the government, Richard struggled with just surviving, but when he learns a deep secret, a secret of resistance, he suddenly finds a reason for his life…or does he?
Posted by J Erwine at 1:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 