Our latest "Divided States of America" story is now available..."Calivada Dreaming" by Debby Feo.
Fred
Selkerson has left the Green States of America to start his exploration
of what had once been the United States. Along with his android
assistant, Pat37, Fred heads south, where things are somewhat different,
but still recognizable…and it’s not long before Fred finds himself
Calivada Dreaming.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/calivada-dreaming/
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
