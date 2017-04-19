Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Calivada Dreaming

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Our latest "Divided States of America" story is now available..."Calivada Dreaming" by Debby Feo.
Fred Selkerson has left the Green States of America to start his exploration of what had once been the United States. Along with his android assistant, Pat37, Fred heads south, where things are somewhat different, but still recognizable…and it’s not long before Fred finds himself Calivada Dreaming.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/calivada-dreaming/

Posted by J Erwine at 1:20 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 