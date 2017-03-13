The Divided States are here

Nomadic Delirium Press has released the first two stories in the "Divided States of America" series, which focuses on a future America that has broken into several independent countries.
The first two selections are...
The Dustbin by Tyree Campbell
Pierce had had enough. He’d finished his five year mission, and he was
done…done with what was left of society, done with people, done with
everything. He was ready to give up on all that was left of the United
States until he meets Jenny Lee.
Suddenly, Pierce realizes there may still be things left to fight for.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-dustbin/
The Wall is Beautiful by Mike Morgan
Rick Moreno always felt out of place in the Republic of Texas. Being one
of the few non-Anglos left in Texas left him facing racism and hatred,
but he had to stay for his sick madre. He had to stay at a border patrol
job that he hated, with a partner who hated him, but neither he, nor
his Anglo partner Mitch are prepared for what they find, and what it
might mean to each of them as individuals, and to the Republic of Texas.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-wall-is-beautiful/
Monday, March 13, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment