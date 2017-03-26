My latest short story, "It's In the Water" is now available. This is part of Nomadic Delirium Press' project called "The Divided States of America," which looks at an America that has been torn apart and has become several separate nation states.
Richard hated being a corporate drone, but what else was there to be in
Corprotopia? After losing his girlfriend to the government, Richard
struggled with just surviving, but when he learns a deep secret, a
secret of resistance, he suddenly finds a reason for his life…or does
he?
Now available at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/its-in-the-water/.
Sunday, March 26, 2017
It's In the Water
Posted by J Erwine at 1:46 PM
