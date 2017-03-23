From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Our third "Divided States of America" story is now available. We give you..."Green in 2110" by Debby Feo.
Fred
Selkerson often heard his grandmother talk about how life had been
different in the old United States, but he never understood, because all
he knew was what life is like in the Green States of America. Now that
he's approaching 18, maybe it was time for him to find out for
himself…
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/green-in-2110/
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Green in 2110
Posted by J Erwine at 10:56 AM
