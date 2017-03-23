Thursday, March 23, 2017

Green in 2110

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Our third "Divided States of America" story is now available. We give you..."Green in 2110" by Debby Feo.
Fred Selkerson often heard his grandmother talk about how life had been different in the old United States, but he never understood, because all he knew was what life is like in the Green States of America. Now that he's approaching 18, maybe it was time for him to find out for himself…
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/green-in-2110/

