Get the April 2017 issue of Spaceports early

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The April 2017 issue of Spaceports & Spidersilk won't officially
be released until April 1st, but you can download it from our store
today! And not only is it available early, but it's also available for
just 75 cents! No fooling!
Like all of our titles, you can download it in EPUB or MOBI format, so get your copy today at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/spaceports-spidersilk-april-2017/
Friday, March 24, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment