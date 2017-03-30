As many of you know, I'm spearheading a project at Nomadic Delirium Press called "The Divided States of America." As Tyree Campbell puts it, it's about the Balkanization of the United States. Basically, the US government slowly falls apart over time, and what we're left with is a bunch of nation-states. Since I came up with the project, I'd been thinking about creating an RPG based off of the idea, and now that the first four stories have been published, I'm thinking it might be a really good idea, since the authors have created some great stories.
And for those authors who have contributed to the project, or for those of you thinking about contributing, there will be profit sharing for all of you if we do go forward with this project.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Divided States RPG?
Posted by J Erwine at 1:41 PM
