The March issue of The Fifth Di... is now available. Unfortunately, due to a recent "upgrade" required by our webhost, we can no longer upload e-books to our store. While we're working on this problem, you can always order copies from https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/706648 or https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBGFWXD. Print copies should be available from all of the usual sources in the days to come.
The March 2017 issue of The Fifth Di… starts yet another year of wonderful science fiction and fantasy fiction.
This
issue brings you fiction from Daniel C. Smith, Melanie Rees, Kate
Runnels, and Eamonn Murphy. These stories will have you questioning
reality, questioning what’s right and wrong in the world, and maybe even
questioning what we should tolerate as the world changes around us.
