Refined Patreon page

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Realizing that we tend to sell to two different groups of
individuals...readers and gamers, we refined our rewards for becoming a
patron on our Patreon page. This now allows you to pick between a
fiction or RPG type of reward. It also makes it easier to pledge at a
lower level to start getting rewards. We've also set two goals that we
would love to achieve.
Please visit
https://www.patreon.com/nomadicdeliriumpress and support us today. We
have great things planned for the future, and with your help, we can
make those things happen!
Friday, February 17, 2017
