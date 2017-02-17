Friday, February 17, 2017

Refined Patreon page

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Realizing that we tend to sell to two different groups of individuals...readers and gamers, we refined our rewards for becoming a patron on our Patreon page. This now allows you to pick between a fiction or RPG type of reward. It also makes it easier to pledge at a lower level to start getting rewards. We've also set two goals that we would love to achieve.
Please visit https://www.patreon.com/nomadicdeliriumpress and support us today. We have great things planned for the future, and with your help, we can make those things happen!

Posted by J Erwine at 12:18 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 