I've still been having computer problems, and on top of that, I've picked up some nasty virus that has been making me beyond miserable for more than a week now. That is the biggest reason for the long silence of the blog. I am slowly recovering, and hopefully the computer will be too, so you can expect more promotional posts as well as my usual crankiness to return soon.
I have quite a bit to say about politics...but that will have to wait...
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Long silence
Posted by J Erwine at 2:23 PM
