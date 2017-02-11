Saturday, February 11, 2017

Long silence

I've still been having computer problems, and on top of that, I've picked up some nasty virus that has been making me beyond miserable for more than a week now. That is the biggest reason for the long silence of the blog. I am slowly recovering, and hopefully the computer will be too, so you can expect more promotional posts as well as my usual crankiness to return soon.
I have quite a bit to say about politics...but that will have to wait...

Posted by J Erwine at 2:23 PM

