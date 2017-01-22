So, you don't like the fact that Donald Trump is now the president...what should you do next? Let me start out by saying what I think you shouldn't. Trashing his family (especially his kids), they can't help that they're related to him. Liberals didn't like it when conservatives did it to the Obama girls, so don't do it to his kids. Next, stop trashing the people who voted for him and still support him. You're not going to change their minds, so all you're doing is making yourself look stupid. Let them learn in time, what will really happen. It's important to remember that we can be a great country based on our differences, and that in the recent past, we embraced those differences, and we should continue to do so. Third, don't wish for Trump to fail. It's fine to believe that he will, but to actually hope that he will fail is basically saying that you hope America will fail.
Now, what can you do? Keep up the protests, but keep them peaceful. Destroying things is never the answer. All you're doing then is making people lose respect for the protests. When I say keep them up, I mean march as often as possible, boycott events, state your opinion in a civil way, and hell, you might as well follow him on Twitter and rake him over the coals for every tweet that he posts. Will it do any good, probably not, but it will feel good. The other forms of protest can do some good. Our nation was founded in revolution, and now it's time for another one...but this time it needs to be a peaceful revolution. Stop trashing people and property. If someone disagrees with you on Facebook and calls you names for your opinion, you don't have to sink to their level.
As for me, I'm going to write more. I see many dystopias in my future, but that's ok. I love writing and reading them...I just don't want to live in one...
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Where to from here?
