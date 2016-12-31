As years go, 2016 pretty much sucked. Yes, there were good things that happened, but not many.
2015 ended with my family struggling financially. 2016 just increased those struggles. Instead of just living, our main focus most of this year has been how are we going to keep a roof over our heads. There seems to be some light in the tunnel early in 2017...but with our luck, it's just a semi headed our way.
Health issues have also been a problem. My chronic pain is only getting worse, and it's now getting to a point where even normal daily activities are becoming difficult for me. In addition, Rebecca was diagnosed with a chronic disease that will plague her for the rest of her life. All of this has led to more medical expenses...fun, fun, fun.
Overall, the family is doing well, and this is one of the few bright spots of the year.
I didn't do much writing this year, but that picked up some towards the end of the year, so maybe there's hope in the new year. There also wasn't much design work on the Ephemeris RPG done this year. A few supplements were released, and I did start work on a new supplement for the Battle for Turtle Island RPG, but still, not enough work was done on any of these.
I have done a lot of editing this year. Nomadic Delirium Press released several books this year and also several magazines, and while the quality of the work I've included in them has continued to increase, sales have not followed. The publications are growing slowly, but they aren't selling anywhere near the number of copies as they should. There is some great work in these books, and they deserve to be read by more people.
Hopefully 2017 will be a better year, but I'm not making any bets. We thought 2016 was going to be OUR year...
Rot in hell 2016
