I've made quite a few changes to my website. I've taken out a lot of the useless stuff, and I've taken out a lot of the text...mostly focusing on the stuff I've written and edited. A lot of the text on the website was just copied from this blog, so why bother with it?
There are also fewer pages on the website. Most people only hit one or two pages on a site, so I've gone very bare bones and just kept what I thought was most important. Please feel free to check it out at http://jalanerwine.com/
Sunday, December 11, 2016
Revamped website
Posted by J Erwine at 5:22 PM
No comments:
