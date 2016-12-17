My individual short stories, as well as my most recent short story collections are available in PDF format for half off at DriveThruFiction for the rest of the year. You can find all of them at: http://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press
While you're there, you can also pick up titles from Nomadic Delirium Press. All of their fiction titles are also included in the 50% off sale. What a great chance to stock up on reading materials for the cold winter nights...
Saturday, December 17, 2016
Half off sale
Posted by J Erwine at 11:13 AM
