What is Nomadic Delirium Press reading for?

We are currently reading for several projects, please feel free to submit anything that fits the guidelines...
The Divided States of America: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/dividedstatesguidelines.htm
Ecotastrophe II: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/ecotastropheii.htm
The Martian Wave: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/tmwguidelines.htm
The Fifth Di...: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifthguidelines.htm
Spaceports & Spidersilk: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/spaceportsgl.htm
And if you've published with us before, we're accepting submissions for individual stories: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/stories.htm
Friday, November 11, 2016
