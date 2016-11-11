Friday, November 11, 2016

What is Nomadic Delirium Press reading for?

We are currently reading for several projects, please feel free to submit anything that fits the guidelines...
The Divided States of America: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/dividedstatesguidelines.htm
Ecotastrophe II: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/ecotastropheii.htm
The Martian Wave: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/tmwguidelines.htm
The Fifth Di...: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifthguidelines.htm
Spaceports & Spidersilk: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/spaceportsgl.htm
And if you've published with us before, we're accepting submissions for individual stories: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/stories.htm

Posted by J Erwine at 1:47 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 