The new issue of The Fifth Di... is here

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

The December 2016 issue of The Fifth Di... is now available.
The December 2016 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you fiction by Chris Dean, Samuel Van Pelt, Brian “flesheater” Stoneking, and Douglas Kolacki.
In this issue, you’ll find a doctor who manages to improve humanity by changing it, but is change always a good thing? A man whose sole purpose in life is to help people understand that they’re being replaced by robots. A killing machine that’s determined to spread destruction thoughout the galaxy. And a man who finds he might actually get a second chance…
Order from us today at: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-december-2016/
Read a sample: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/tfdsample.htm
For other ordering options: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm
