The new issue of The Fifth Di... is here

The December 2016 issue of The Fifth Di... is now available.
The
December 2016 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you fiction by Chris Dean,
Samuel Van Pelt, Brian “flesheater” Stoneking, and Douglas Kolacki.
In this issue, you’ll find a doctor who manages to improve humanity by
changing it, but is change always a good thing? A man whose sole purpose
in life is to help people understand that they’re being replaced by
robots. A killing machine that’s determined to spread destruction
thoughout the galaxy. And a man who finds he might actually get a second
chance…
Order from us today at: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-december-2016/
Read a sample: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/tfdsample.htm
For other ordering options: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
