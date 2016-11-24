Today is the day to give thanks, and although 2016 has been one of the worst years I've ever known, there are still things to be thankful for. First and foremost, I'm thankful for my amazing wife and my three wonderful daughters. They are the reason for everything that I do in my life, and they give me the strength to carry on when things become overwhelming. I'm also thankful for my extended family and my friends...which are basically the same thing to me. Even though I don't see any of you as much as I'd like, I'm still glad that you're there, and hope to some day find the time to spend with all of you. I'm also thankful for my fans (all two of you). No, I don't really know how many readers I have out there...but I know there are some, and I'm thankful that you find my warped imagination entertaining.
I hope you all have a wonderful holiday...don't eat too much...and be careful if you're going to be shopping on Black Friday. The world is getting scarier every day, and I don't want to lose any of you.
Thursday, November 24, 2016
Thanksgiving
Posted by J Erwine at 8:15 AM
