Patreon for the Ephemeris RPG

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We've just created a Patreon account to support the Ephemeris RPG. As
many of you know, the Ephemeris RPG has been around for several years,
and we've slowly been expanding it, but this Patreon account will
hopefully give us the money to free up the time we need to create more,
and to create faster...and to even start work on Ephemeris 2.0.
So,
if you'd like to support the ongoing creation of the game, and possibly
even influence the direction the game goes, please support our Patreon
at https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4369995
Saturday, November 05, 2016
