Changes to the NDP Patreon

We've made some major changes to our Patreon. Instead of just focusing on the Ephemeris RPG, we're focusing on every aspect of Nomadic Delirium Press. Supporting us will give you a chance to pick up all of our future titles, possibly advertise in our magazines, and even influence what anthologies we choose for the future. That's right, we plan on posting polls that will allow our Patrons to influence what titles we read for...and why not? If you're supporting us, you should have some say in what you want to read.
So, please go to https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4369995 and make the wise choice to be our Patrons.
Sunday, November 13, 2016
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment