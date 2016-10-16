From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We're now reading for a new project called "The Divided States of America."
No
one can say with any reasonable certainty when the United States of
America began to fall apart. Many point to the presidential election of
2016, but most believe the breakup started long before this. Now, in
the year 2110, the former United States is made up of 13 nation-states
and The Wastelands. Some of the nation-states have prospered under
self-rule, while others have declined. Some nation-states are very
accepting of outsiders, while others trust no one…sometimes not even
their fellow citizens. There is chaos in some places, and order in
others…sometimes too much order.
The first state to break away
from the USA was, not unexpectedly, Texas, and from there, things
continued to spiral out of control as the national government tried to
hold on to control that the state governments wanted back, and
eventually, the federal government was no longer able to control the
states, and the break-up came about.
Some of the nation-states
kept the name “America” in their new names. Some did this as a tribute
to where they had come from, while others did it to remind their
citizens of what they were breaking away from. Others adopted new
names, or took on names that were given to them.
Borders in some
areas are heavily patrolled, even walled in places, while other borders
have no protection at all…mostly it depends on the views of the new
government and its citizens, even though sometimes those two groups
still don’t agree. Let’s face it, greed and independence are bred into
the human race, and even allying with others that have similar
viewpoints does not necessarily mean that they will always get along.
