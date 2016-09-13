The Fifth Di... subscription drive

Borrowed from the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Since we added the print format of the magazine, we've seen our
submissions triple, which means that we're having to turn down some good
stories...stories that deserve to be printed, and not just printed, but
printed in our magazine. Also, in order to add the print format, we
had to stop printing poetry. We're not happy about either of these.
We'd like to publish more stories, and we'd also like to start
publishing poetry again, but to do this, we need money, so we're
starting a subscription drive. Help us out by subscribing to the print
or e-book version of the zine.
Here are our goals, and the rewards you the readers (and the writers) will receive:
20 subs: We will begin publishing poetry again in 2017
35 subs: We will begin publishing poetry again and we will add an extra story to each issue, starting in 2017
50 subs: All of the above, plus we will double our pay rates in 2017
100 subs: We will do all of the above, plus we will begin publishing every other month
To subscribe to the e-book version: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/fifth-di-the-one-year-sub/
If you're in the US and you want to subscribe to the print version: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-one-year-print-sub-us-orders-only/
If you're outside of the US and you want to subscribe to the print version: http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-one-year-print-sub-international-orders-only/
This subscription drive lasts until Halloween, so order soon!
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
