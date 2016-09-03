Apparently there's been a glitch on my website that has been preventing people (especially people on cellphones) from buying products from my store. I've fixed the glitch now, so you can order any of my e-books by going to http://www.jalanerwine.com/blog/shop. And remember, if you're ordering before Monday night, use the coupon code "labor" at checkout and get 50% off your entire order.
Saturday, September 03, 2016
Glitch fixed
Posted by J Erwine at 11:22 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment